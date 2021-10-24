Feellike Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,312.15 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.62 or 1.00283015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.55 or 0.06726362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022161 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars.

