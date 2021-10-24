Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.76

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 4450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a $30.24 price objective on Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

