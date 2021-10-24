Financial Analysis: Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) vs. Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Fission Uranium N/A -2.52% -2.43%

This table compares Battle North Gold and Fission Uranium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -88.87

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Battle North Gold and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 2 0 2.33 Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Battle North Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

