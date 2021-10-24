Financial Analysis: LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) & Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 11.34 $9.90 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 4.81 $92.10 million $0.24 115.96

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than LegalZoom.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LegalZoom.com and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus price target of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 58.21%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 34.58%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Playtika.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats LegalZoom.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

