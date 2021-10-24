Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Purchases A$14,428.50 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 16,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$14,428.50 ($10,306.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

