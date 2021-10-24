First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

