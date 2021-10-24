First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

