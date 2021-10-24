First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in 3M by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $16,185,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

