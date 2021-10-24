First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 547.0% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,146.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

