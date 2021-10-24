First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.47.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $648.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $453.76 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.