First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post sales of $730.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $733.00 million and the lowest is $727.31 million. First Horizon posted sales of $810.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

