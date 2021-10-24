First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.27.

NYSE FR opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

