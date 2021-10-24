First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. CLSA raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.49.

TSE:FM opened at C$29.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$13.76 and a one year high of C$35.07. The firm has a market cap of C$20.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

