FLIP Price Hits $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. FLIP has a market capitalization of $497,156.57 and $395.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00049843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00206610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

