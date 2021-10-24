Flixxo (FLIXX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.04 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $247.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00204659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

