FLO One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

