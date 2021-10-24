Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.