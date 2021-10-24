Fmr LLC Buys 134,819 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,819 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 12.04% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $37,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TERN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

