Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,708 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.19% of Kronos Bio worth $42,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRON stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $191,223.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

