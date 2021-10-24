Fmr LLC Has $39.90 Million Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,765 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.38% of Maxar Technologies worth $39,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,553,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 371,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 226,932 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,935.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

