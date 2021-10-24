Fmr LLC Sells 238,276 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,276 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.23% of NOW worth $33,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NOW by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 33.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

