Fmr LLC Sells 47,302 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,302 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $38,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,607,000 after purchasing an additional 63,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,521 shares of company stock worth $19,893,125 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.