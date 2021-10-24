Fmr LLC Sells 94,618 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,283,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,618 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $41,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 444,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.