Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 15,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 297,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 71.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

