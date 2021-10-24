Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Up 6.1%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 15,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 297,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $870.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 71.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
