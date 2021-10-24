Fractal (FCL) Price Down 21.3% This Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $700,126.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.10 or 0.99661065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.68 or 0.06611575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00021355 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

