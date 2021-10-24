Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $168.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.93 and a 52-week high of $170.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.66.

