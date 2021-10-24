Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 295 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $67,000. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

