Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,118 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.