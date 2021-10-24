Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 333,035 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333,035 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $24.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

