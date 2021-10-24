Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average of $152.21. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $170.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

