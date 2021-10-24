Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $90.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

