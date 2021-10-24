Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,268 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barclays by 197.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Barclays by 7.7% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 673,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

