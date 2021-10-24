Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $374.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $266.97 and a 1 year high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

