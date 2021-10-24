Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 357 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,491. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $316.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.68 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

