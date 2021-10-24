Freicoin Market Capitalization Tops $724,074.23 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $724,074.23 and $61.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

