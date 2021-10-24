Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

