Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.38 ($56.92).

FRE opened at €41.02 ($48.25) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

