FSBT API Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,872.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, FSBT API Token has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. FSBT API Token has a market capitalization of $152,393.84 and $24,872.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

