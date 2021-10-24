Fuse Network Trading Up 7.9% This Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $187,438.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.