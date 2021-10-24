FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

EGBN stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

