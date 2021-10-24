FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

SMBK opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $400.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

