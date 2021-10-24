FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

