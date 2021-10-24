FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Decreased by William Blair

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million.

AVIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

