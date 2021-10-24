FY2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.41. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $664.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.35. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $665.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.