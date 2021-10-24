FY2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raised by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

