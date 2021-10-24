G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $40.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTHX opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

