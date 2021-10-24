Gabelli Funds LLC Buys New Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intevac by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intevac by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

IVAC stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

