GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 7.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.03 and last traded at $168.07. Approximately 142,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,179,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.71.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.88 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

