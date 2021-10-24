Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.86 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Gas has a market cap of $97.86 million and $245.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $9.66 or 0.00015856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00069898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00103043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,957.11 or 1.00027259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.42 or 0.06654712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

