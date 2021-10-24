GATX (NYSE:GATX) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GATX. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.49.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of GATX stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.68. GATX has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,799 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.